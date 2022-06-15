Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 25,317 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 25,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $405,831.51. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,889,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,558,268.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 18,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $304,249.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,075 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $163,718.75.

On Monday, June 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $325,800.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 18,275 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $293,313.75.

On Thursday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,637 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $57,610.08.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 11,413 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $180,667.79.

On Sunday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 13,281 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $206,652.36.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,344 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,395.44.

On Monday, May 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,480 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,273.60.

On Friday, May 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,895 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $163,642.90.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $510.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 72.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Donegal Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Donegal Group by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Donegal Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Donegal Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group (Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

