Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upgraded Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $10.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $330.79 million, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.25). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth $73,313,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,158,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,752,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,163,000 after buying an additional 687,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blue Bird by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 92,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 325 Capital LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 307.6% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,069,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,120,000 after acquiring an additional 806,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.