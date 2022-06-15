Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $193.52 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $367.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.90 and a 200-day moving average of $212.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

