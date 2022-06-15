Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,606 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $86.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

