Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Realty Income by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,341,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,018,000 after purchasing an additional 124,416 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 677,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

