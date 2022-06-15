Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $141.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.