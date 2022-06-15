Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $188.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.48.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

