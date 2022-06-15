PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.36.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.