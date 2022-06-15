Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 3,293 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,430 shares of company stock worth $3,108,034. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSM opened at $120.70 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.05 and a 200-day moving average of $148.33.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

