Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Scholtz & Company LLC’s Largest Position

Scholtz & Company LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,595 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 10.7% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.43.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $244.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.29. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

