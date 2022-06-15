Neo Ivy Capital Management Increases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2,361.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,037 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 18.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,461,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,330,894 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $136,873,000 after acquiring an additional 154,820 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 2.28. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,937,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,547,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,105,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,412 shares of company stock worth $8,432,979 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.