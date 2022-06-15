Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,444 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $248,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.42.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $380.66 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.63 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $442.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

