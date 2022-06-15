Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 125 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $236,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,377,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,124.00.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,033.58 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,374.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,054.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,995.59.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.