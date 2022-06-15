Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,019,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,668 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $243,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,358,774,000 after purchasing an additional 723,057 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,212,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 150,902 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,120,489,000 after purchasing an additional 557,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $452.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

