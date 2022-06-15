Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,693 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.8% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $244.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.57 and its 200-day moving average is $297.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

