Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.06 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,026 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,000. Microsoft accounts for 5.9% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $3,330,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 82,182 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,639,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 540,750 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $181,865,000 after purchasing an additional 371,872 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.57 and its 200 day moving average is $297.29.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

