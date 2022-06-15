State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,544,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 358,274 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.3% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,162,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $132.76 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.46 and its 200 day moving average is $164.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

