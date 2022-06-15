Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,908 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.6% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.43.

MSFT opened at $244.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.57 and its 200-day moving average is $297.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

