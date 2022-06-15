Deutsche Bank AG Has $289.83 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,384,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,175,721 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.65% of CenterPoint Energy worth $289,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.