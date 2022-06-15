Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,850 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.27% of Deere & Company worth $286,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

Shares of DE stock opened at $326.58 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $307.64 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.50 and a 200-day moving average of $376.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

