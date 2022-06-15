Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 998 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after acquiring an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,386,000 after buying an additional 1,065,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,748,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,769,000 after buying an additional 189,785 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.20. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $91.92 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

