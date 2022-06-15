Castellan Group Invests $371,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Castellan Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.15 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.87.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.