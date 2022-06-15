Castellan Group Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Castellan Group bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 558,780 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,176 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,143.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,363.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,630.89.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

