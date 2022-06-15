Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,471,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,776,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $176.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.14 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.57.

