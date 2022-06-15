Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Flowers Foods comprises approximately 0.6% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530,082 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,422,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,066,000 after purchasing an additional 506,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,549,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 346,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 473,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 317,056 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

