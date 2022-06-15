10,500 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Bought by Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,899,000. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 959,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,054,000 after acquiring an additional 77,667 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 750,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,848,000 after acquiring an additional 56,452 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 515,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 466,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTM stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $59.08.

