1,537 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,253,000 after acquiring an additional 137,307 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,892,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,850,000 after acquiring an additional 174,278 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,330,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,695,000 after acquiring an additional 115,512 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $196.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.34 and a 200-day moving average of $232.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.41 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

