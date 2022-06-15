Castellan Group Acquires 488 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Castellan Group lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 79.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 5.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hess by 20.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 388,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after buying an additional 66,744 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 27.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Hess by 253.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 19,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

Shares of HES opened at $120.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $745,232.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,916 shares of company stock worth $6,859,921. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

