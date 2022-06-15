Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in United Rentals by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 93,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on URI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.55.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $260.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.97 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

