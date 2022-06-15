Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Castellan Group

Castellan Group cut its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $9,763,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,232 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI opened at $180.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.51. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.00 and a twelve month high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

