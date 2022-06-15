905 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Purchased by Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,466,000 after buying an additional 79,286 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.35 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 62.57%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

