Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,075 Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SBSI opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

