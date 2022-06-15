Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after buying an additional 250,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,950,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,132,000 after buying an additional 93,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $101.31 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.63.

