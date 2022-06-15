Barrett Mooney Sells 10,000 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) CEO Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barrett Mooney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $19,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $23,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $26,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $57,600.00.

On Saturday, April 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $58,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $51,100.00.

Shares of UAVS opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 4.31. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 292.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAVS. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 57,634 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

