AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CEO Barrett Mooney Sells 10,000 Shares

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) CEO Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barrett Mooney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $19,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $23,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $26,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $57,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $51,100.00.

UAVS opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 4.31.

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 292.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 30.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 214.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 123,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,796,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 44,122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 29,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,610,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems (Get Rating)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

