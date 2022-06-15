Barrett Mooney Sells 10,000 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) CEO Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barrett Mooney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $19,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $23,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $26,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $57,600.00.

On Saturday, April 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00.

Shares of UAVS stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 4.31. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $6.32.

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 292.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAVS. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after buying an additional 57,634 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 343.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 44,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 306.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

