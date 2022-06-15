Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Up 94.8% in May

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the May 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,697.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYF opened at $163.20 on Wednesday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $162.00 and a 12-month high of $246.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.68.
About Rémy Cointreau
