Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Short Interest Up 94.6% in May

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 94.6% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGS. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,816,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 252,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGS opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

