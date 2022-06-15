SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Up 93.9% in May

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the May 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPYR stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. SPYR has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

SPYR Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015.

