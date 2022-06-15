SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Up 93.9% in May

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the May 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SPYR stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. SPYR has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.
SPYR Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPYR (SPYR)
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Receive News & Ratings for SPYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPYR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.