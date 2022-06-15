Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Update

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,600 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the May 15th total of 231,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Sachem Capital stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $155.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.18. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

Sachem Capital ( NYSEAMERICAN:SACH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 41.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SACH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 46,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

