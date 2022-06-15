Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West Sells 400 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $37,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.49 and a beta of 1.05. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $84.48 and a 1 year high of $137.63.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -331.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KALU shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,617,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,471,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 573,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after purchasing an additional 113,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

