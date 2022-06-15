The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Christopher R. Christensen Sells 2,818 Shares

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $45,651.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PNTG stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $433.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 2.40. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNTG. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

