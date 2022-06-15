Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (ASX:IMR) Insider Peter McGregor Purchases 200,000 Shares

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (ASX:IMR – Get Rating) insider Peter McGregor acquired 200,000 shares of Imricor Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$48,600.00 ($33,750.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 8.30.
Imricor Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
