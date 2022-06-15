Greenvale Mining Limited (ASX:GRV) Insider Neil Biddle Buys 250,724 Shares

Greenvale Mining Limited (ASX:GRV – Get Rating) insider Neil Biddle bought 250,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,894.08 ($34,648.66).
The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Greenvale Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Receive News & Ratings for Greenvale Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenvale Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.