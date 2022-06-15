Greenvale Mining Limited (ASX:GRV) Insider Neil Biddle Buys 250,724 Shares

Greenvale Mining Limited (ASX:GRV – Get Rating) insider Neil Biddle bought 250,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,894.08 ($34,648.66).

The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Get Greenvale Mining alerts:

Greenvale Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenvale Mining Limited engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for hydrocarbons, iron-oxide, copper, and gold deposits. Its principal projects include the Alpha Torbanite project located in Queensland; and the Georgina Basin IOCG project in the Northern Territory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenvale Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenvale Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.