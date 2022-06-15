CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Shaun M. Johnson Sells 736 Shares of Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.48. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

