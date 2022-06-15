The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL) CFO Jason F. Doyle Buys 7,200 Shares of Stock

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) CFO Jason F. Doyle acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,809.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEARCA:RTL opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $900.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently -154.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Necessity Retail REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on Necessity Retail REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

