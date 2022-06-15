Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. Purchases 755 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,803.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,872.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LKFN stock opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.69. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 29.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

