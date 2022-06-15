INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) EVP Jon W. Clark Acquires 1,000 Shares

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) EVP Jon W. Clark acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.48 per share, with a total value of $56,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of INDT stock opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $82.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.04 million, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INDT shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

