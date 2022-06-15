Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Director Robert William Kirkwood Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director Robert William Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 370,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,758,501.87.

Shares of EFR opened at C$6.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -339.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 21.80 and a current ratio of 28.30. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.80.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$2.09 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 1.7100001 EPS for the current year.

EFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from C$13.50 to C$14.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

