Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $227,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,988. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 148,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.66. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

